Four Poems

Leaving

Why didn’t you just leave?

I swam into a coastal cave that began to fill with water at high tide.

Don’t you have family you could have gone to?

The yellow finch by the porch brought his cigarette butts back to its nest in the avocado tree.

How could you love someone like that?

Like the oviposited eggs of an ichneumon wasp feeds on a caterpillar from inside out.

Why didn’t you just leave?

Introduce a gun in the first scene. Then lean it against a wall. Now pretend it’s not there.

Why did you listen to him?

Goldenrod roots can grow up to 16 feet.

How could you let him do that to you?

How could I know the tide was coming in?

Why didn’t you just leave?

Because of polar wandering, in 13,000 years, the north star won’t be Polaris anymore.

Couldn’t you get help?

I learned how to drive a stick shift, but I never had a manual.

How much did it hurt?

What is the temperature of space?

Why didn’t you just leave?

The desert around us bloomed once a year; for two weeks spring wildflowered the hills.

Why didn’t you tell someone?

Their silences followed me around, stuck in everyone’s mouths like a stitch sewn shut.

What did you do to make him so angry?

I loved to eat a grape plucked directly from an afternoon vine so I could taste the sun.

Why do you keep writing about it?

The word leave comes from Old English for to allow to remain.

How I Love Like a ribbon that gets its curls from a knife. A toad hops from the kindling bucket under my porch to sip from the roof-eave dripline. There is no maybe that skin on a wrist might boil when held to a truck hood that’s been sitting in the sun. Like a meteor shower streaming its shaftlight over a ripening valley. Leaf stomata unfasten their lips. Like that meteor’s light that comes to us only when an object burns. When she read my palm, she saw the line of fate cut short before the heartline. The happiness line encircles my wrist. To the edges of the purple needlegrass that swell to keep out saltspray. Lightningly as I course through the ground to buzz your stony body. As a seabird loves a hatchling scuttling to moonlit surf. As a hatchling loves the undertow that pulls it towards the continental shelf. Where I am the net and you are the loggerhead. How she said, O, love. Such a tender, permanent thing. At the velocity the universe expands. At the point of the universe’s rebounding contraction. A dissected bean, seeds shorn from pod. Severely droughted, my hipbones spread like a desert, dune empties dune. The rusty clang of a buoy in fog. How a toad hiding in the kindling bucket hears a struck and dropped match.

Prairie Love Song I find myself in love

with the remaining 5%

of tallgrass prairie

that grows in the hills

of Nebraska and Kansas.

I caress each coneflower

in place of my husband

who doesn’t love this

the way I do. I stare for days

at bluestem in the wind

that roils like a boiling pot

of green, hairy stems

sticky with summer. I roll

in the heat between sheets

of mud-thick air and that

dusty breeze that licks

me all over my burning body.

Sometimes when traveling

I wish he were there, but here

I can take care of myself.

Autobiography I was born

to a mother

who didn’t want

children. When I was

waiting for you,

I found a snake

curled up

in the woodpile.

I moved her

body with a stick,

and the next day

she returned

with two more

beside her. Once, I left

a frog on the grave

you never saw. It

didn’t jump away

but I never saw it again.

I vowed not to spend

my time in a hole. But sometimes I do

watch the pears

in the neighbor’s tree

as they ripen, then hang

side by side from one

branch that’s slung over

my fence, and I see

how one turns brown

and the spot grows

until it spreads to the other

and they rot as a pair.

I wait for them to fall.

They hang still

in November.