Imagine a wooden barrel, old and water worn. Take a chainsaw to its body, cut it into thin slices. Hang busted-open acorn shells onto its frame. Prop it onto a little stand. Now, make the whole thing a hundred times larger and push it up against an otherwise fine view of the unending sea. That is the Ferris wheel at Dumbo Park. It’s why Al stays in bed for an extra hour every morning. It alone pours the bitterness into his coffee and threads the stupefying scratch through his thrifted clothes.

Al is a repairman. His wife likes to call him an engineer, but he doesn’t do any real engineering. He listens to the hum of water through a steel pipe, the whistle of gas; tweaks a couple nozzles and valves. He leaves the complicated stuff to electricians and plumbers. To actual engineers.

His landline rings. It’s from Benny, same as every morning.

“Al!” Benny is a middleman, matchmaker for the handyman and the fix. He has one of those booming voices that snag attention.

Al tries to match his gusto, shouting from his belly. “Benny!”

“Buddy, you’re gonna fix the wheel today!”

“What wheel?”