Marilyn said of course she’d teach me. I didn’t ask. Danny’s mother said, “He knew it was Beethoven,” which had only been a guess. I was good at faking. If I wrote a list of what not to tell them, faking would be first.

Did I think his father’s tomato tasted fresh? He seemed to think so anyway.

We sat in Marilyn’s living room. She opened the piano and played. I said I’d be too embarrassed to play in front of a professor. Yes, I knew a little, but that was years ago. I wore my modesty openly.

Marilyn played Mozart’s Sonata 11, which I announced after glancing at the sheet. It was lovely, and I meant that. I meant most of what I said, just not all.

That’s the key to faking: enough of your performance has got to be real. Marilyn completed the song. “So how’d you two meet?” she asked. Danny’s mother cooed. We had not told the story yet.

“At a bar,” said Danny. “Cliched, I know.”

I’d recognized his Pennsylvania twang even over the music. 80s night, “Billie Jean” on the speakers. I’d dressed as Prince, the purple suit, frilly blouse. Danny went as David Bowie’s Goblin King, the crazy hair, leather gloves. I’d told him I was from New York, and he assumed the city. Had he ever been to New York before? He wished. Someday he’d have to visit, I said. It wasn’t much, but I owned an apartment. Overlooking the Financial District. Had he seen photos of the Financial District? All these men in suits puttering around the streets. Like ants from my apartment windows. The Statue of Liberty, yes, I could see it from the rooftop. The whole city from up there, shining no matter the time of day.

We kept in touch via Instagram, my account full of pictures: the Amazon, Machu Picchu. “So jealous.” He liked them all, scrolling back through years. “The Great Wall??? Wow!” He’d gotten a place near Philly, had a cat, the lighting awful. I gleaned what I had to, adjusted my performance. Posted a photo of the Sphinx, claimed I was really there. I never was—not in any of them. “You’re amazing!” he wrote.