Two Poems

Sea of Glass

I have lost my way in my grandma’s paradise,

she instructing me to mend my ways or

I won’t go to heaven with her and me

wondering, “Is this the fork in the road,” and,

“should I take it?” Grandma’s paradise presses

angry clefts in my knees, stultifies

me against hardwood pews, breaks off

the moment it sticks in my back and I could

die of it, the only frills my puffed sleeves that

no one can see under this straitjacket and

I can’t wrestle free as Grandma pretends

you can skate on the Sea of Glass and

no one can see up your skirt.

I have lost my way in my grandma’s paradise

on its straight, narrow street, my eyes lined

like a whore and “for Pete’s sake, the

only reason to have nail polish is to

stop nylons from running,” and I wish

I could run faster than my nylons. God

doesn’t seem to care either way—

whether I bleed out in this hard-backed pew

with Grandma’s knife in my back or

I make a break for the field next door

and feel the prayer of my outstretched arms,

the straitjacket prostrate at my knees,

my palms tasting the dew of heaven,

face uplifted and a hallelujah escaping

through my lipstick.

Circus

The night the sky turned black with low clouds woven like a cherry-pie crust and I thought a violent death was thundering close, hell’s gates ready to swallow us whole as we scurried toward

the big top, its scantily-clad ladies seducing the eyes and minds of the weak, and I secretly thought the lady was amazing in her shimmery cerulean costume. I could see her whole legs, her whole shoulders, pointed toes in ballet shoes—sin-sin-sin—and you wanted me to look away, Mama, but I couldn’t avert my eyes from the loose woman, the devil at the door.

Afterward, I stood speechless before the red-cap who asked How did you like the show? How could I say I loved it and it mesmerized me when Mama stood, crushing my hand, tight-lipped and big-eared? How could I say I loved it so much I would remember for decades the night I came within an inch of hell and lived to think about it?