I step onto hot concrete and picture desert snow. My feet

go from bare to covered, and you are there, just like

you were when you were alive, all smooth skin and

excitement, waving to me with a painting in your hand.

Then a horse runs to me, and I kiss its yellow fur. You say

you sent it, that I have one task now: To make a ladder

from its palomino mane, to bring it to the desert’s

oldest home. When your funeral bells ring, it will

be time. And of course, they did ring. And yes,

my hands knew how to make the ladder, and no,

I was not surprised. If there was one thing you taught

me, it’s this: How to build something purposeful.

When concrete burns my feet, I will mistake

a frayed tarp for that mane I gathered, and I will

confuse the rush of cars for an impossible river.

An unbearable angel once told me that my body

would remain incomplete on pavement, but you

were not like that. Something inside you loved

that old city, its museums, its red lights. Whatever

it is I feel in vast landscape, you felt there, surrounded

by canals and bricks, alleyways like secret gifts.

We were both time travelers, you and I. Your hand

pressed to an ancient cathedral that was once a wish,

and mine, to a mountain that was once underground.

We walk to a funeral like the cathedral and mountain

emerge: with purpose. We climb the ladder

as a painter would build a scene: One swan1,

wings wide, understanding its threat

is nothing compared to its will to be

itself.