Phone Call to My Mother on Her Last Birthday

I listen to her voice, the intonations,

wanting to memorize the contours of her vowels,

wanting to be contrapuntal.

She’s smiling at her breakfast,

eggs this morning that she made;

she might use pepper and there’s a

breath mark when she looks at my father

looks with her walnut eyes

eyes that are so tired now

and I say “Happy Birthday”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY I smile wide to the phone

like Thespis of Icaria

unpracticed at loss

bellowing into the mask,

burying my face in his arm, suffocating

tiny gulps of air that are sadness

while she goes on in perfect tempo:

she’ll go for a walk and

the flowers need tending.

I tell her how happy I am for her

how happy that she’s feeling fine

and that she’ll have a good day

because what else is there to do

but pray to Thaleia for a steady voice,

mouth the cadence I know.