It Begins with Getting Up

Because he doesn’t tire of waking

me, I practice bird calls on

the front porch, keep a whistle in the groove of my palm. Thinking me

a lover, the small thing preens himself on the goldenrod. I flap my hands

into jazz. That modal shift.

That pitch swift lift from root

to branch. I know what a mate

sounds like. I put a thumb in my mouth

and pull. I make the rattle call. He moves

to answer, and I open my hands

as if exposing with a narrow beak the dense fluff of my breast. We are only the song. The sun, rising,

bares open what’s between us in a wash of milk—

white light. He steps closer, throat open. Closed. Open again. The tune

quieting under a rush

of wind and leaves until all that’s left is the sound of wings beating.