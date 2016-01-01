Stolen Missed Connections

The snakebites looked really good on you. we talked about how good the jukebox was and that there is a loneliness in this world so great. you mentioned applying to be a fruit expert in roxborough. i didn’t know where that was. i’ve looked it up since and it’s just far enough. you had red hair. or aqua. you had it in a bun. your answers indicate you may fit the following type(s): clothing : opposite : want : altering your body : arousal : the idea of exciting it. tell me roughly what time this happened or the color or your jacket or the car. i realized when i died for that moment, you were there with me. i realized something about venom and reptiles. you told me you take it for your bones. something about tongues and the way cold-bloodedness feels against the skin. last of the dragons fire. Craigslist wants me to put more words : words : words : words : you’re not the type who would be on Craigslist though. to waste a moment on yesterdays. and we’re both dreamers. so if you are reading this, maybe we could spend the rest of our lives together. and if not, lets meet for coffee. perhaps I’ll get tea. * this is an asterisk * you were so beautiful. i stole your ampersand. it’s leading a better life now. you’re never getting it back.

Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach holds an MFA from the University of Oregon and is a Ph.D. student at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the author of The Bear Who Ate the Stars and the Editor of Construction. Visit her website.