Someday They Will Both Wield Hammers



Somewhere east, a single mother

hides her daughter’s bra,

conceals the evidence of her

blooming behind a Jack pine door.

She descends the guilty stairs

in too tight heels, slips

money into a crack in the wall

with a bone-deep, leadened sigh.

Her heavy door opens in morning

shadows—another knocking man

ignoring the protesting snap of her

sacrificial kneeling body.

Her sex is like miming in the choir,

like the moon’s imposturous brilliance—

enough to direct their willful gaze

away from her maternal exhibition.

Someday they will both wield hammers,

break open the wall, head west

to the Kansas wheat fields, a plot—

flat land, with no plans for stairs.

Glenn Lyvers has won several awards, including an annual award from Indiana University, Best Poet from Midwest Lit., and a Wolfson Award (2nd place) for short fiction. He serves as the masthead at Prolific Press Inc, where he oversees Poetry Quarterly as well as a full publishing program and a chapbook series.