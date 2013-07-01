Three Moon Poems

Blue Moon

If you called the name of a ghost on the fourth

full moon of a season, it would carry it back

through the hole in the horizon where the keeper

of names buffs the scroll, the roll call, free

of the old and it would spare that name the kiss

of its scales for two or three more years. But

what of a name? Why in the same breath were

you called Song Moon and Betrayer Moon?

Thumbing the mud by your light brought luck.

Crying under you had the power to undo, but

the redo might not be bright but blue and centuries

longer than the fog, than the secret gray screen

you hid behind while other moons marched in time.

Fish Moon

for Anathema Device emerging from the shower

While I know you can’t be reading this tonight by the light

this pale moon silvers the rain with through the clouds, while

I know you are fiction and can not read at all, I have felt

similarly about many real people in my life, so am not

dissuaded. Anathema, you are left steaming in your towel,

the book on the table ready to fill you with all the “important”

questions and answers, the boy at the table made up

of questions and answers, the door, the dripping

faucet. In your book, you get not to choose, but if you were

here, time would force you against this moment until

a decision gave way. We are not salmon. Even if we were

willing to die for it, we could not swim upstream.

Flower Moon

Said rain across the hand. Said rain

across the tongue. Arched back and

smoother lines—the bells that swing,

the bells that swung. Said burst when

you said color. Said bloom when that

moon sunk so low you called it sun.

The bud builds pressure ‘til it’s sprung

and you spin and you say spun, but

night flowers give up enough color

for their shapes to signal some deep-

throated moan: half incandescent, half

spring-eyed. Say did and you’d say done.

John A. Nieves is an Assistant Professor of English at Salisbury University. He received his M.A. from the University of South Florida and his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri. His first book, Curio, won the Elixir Press Annual Poetry Award Judge’s Prize and is due out in early 2014.