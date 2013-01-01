The Trouble With Paradise

I did not tell you

that I come from paradise.

There, the rain leaps

& swirls from the slanted roof

of the old white barn, comes on

with the sound of pebbles, tumbled;

standing on the porch you can hear

the storm approach

across the field.

In paradise, you can look

over the valley at sunset,

see orange diffused in bands

across the sky; laced clouds

fade to wheat-gold, rose, murky lilac,

purple soaked into the skin

of bare oak scrub branches

cloaking the foothills.

Lakes, ditches, puddles

on the dirt road burn silver.

In paradise, my mother keeps bees

& horses, a single greying dog.

The neighbor fattens ducks & garlic,

dahlias, sweet peas, rainbow chard,

sunflowers taller than aspen saplings.

Chokecherries, syrup-dark & plump

as chickadees, shine on bushes

behind the garage. Red & golden currants

grow wild in the shade of cottonwoods;

irrigation ditch gates, concrete & iron,

still rusted shut from winter,

& the massive black hogs

do nothing but sleep.

There are parties

with dandelion wine & porters, hula-hoops

& barbeque, arugula & strawberry served

with wooden salad forks, candles thick as legs

in glass cylinders; usually someone sleeps

on one of the beds drug out

from the blue storage shed

& parked on the veranda for the season.

The rest bicycle home across fields.

I did not tell you

that I come from paradise

because yellow is seeping

into the aspens. Red oak leaves

turn up in the gravel of the drive,

a few at a time, not seeming connected

to the cooling of the air,

the speed of nightfall.

The trouble with paradise,

that will crack your heart to the quick

is, once you leave,

& even if you stay, you can never

truly come back.

Theodosia Henney is a circus enthusiast who enjoys standing in the spaces between raindrops. She lives in Vermont.