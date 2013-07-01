Song, Mary

I don’t even believe in desire

sometimes. Like the artist from Israel

I didn’t want to sleep with—

she painted Vermont’s green mountains.

There weren’t any bombs in her paintings, so

her paintings must have taken place

in those fifteen seconds

between belief and desire,

the air raid sirens and shelter,

grace and God.

Night aspens, weeds wink. I am

kept by this rifle. I am spared.

I drink in the lips of thee, sleep

in the pasture. Speak dear shadow thee

quelled air is folded, felled.

Death, little desert, mine

forsaken uneven swoon. One

of my horses leans a long time

into the scent of juniper; there is a bridge

light will not cross.



Maureen Alsop lives in Palm Springs. Joshua Gottlieb-Miller lives in Madison, WI.