of angels, satin and the rest you would have hated

a body that when laid out

makes me remember the sun like a sheet hung

behind a high hill not quite a mountain;

back at your house one of your hairs has

been crushed into an oriental rug

and it waits there for your mother to find it

shining

in its own weak way;

somewhere there is a tea kettle

whistling and forgotten in an empty house;

you know about the fires that creep

along the tallest lines of trees

sharper than silence

and the christ statue reaching out of the woods

with his white right hand;

you used to say he scared you

his eyes open like bowls spinning over the edge

of a well-lit world

you didn’t recognize

Liz Bowen is a poet, editor and feminist living in Bushwick, Brooklyn. At the moment, her favorite things to talk about are the X-Files and her two sweet kittens. More of her poems can be found at liz-bowen.com.