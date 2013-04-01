Even The Orange Moon Is Not More

Skinned and re-skinned
(over a life’s times’ crooked course),
the body you touch
grows daily more strange, clad
in a semblance
of a remembered self,
memory of a memory mirrored
back into forgetfulness.
But a reflection
is as real as anything else,
even the orange moon shining
against the pond’s sleepy surface
is not more.
Mark Goad lives in the Boston metro area. Born in Ohio, he has also lived and studied in Chicago, Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, with sojourns in Connecticut and rural Nebraska.