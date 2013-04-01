Even The Orange Moon Is Not More

Skinned and re-skinned

(over a life’s times’ crooked course),

the body you touch

grows daily more strange, clad

in a semblance

of a remembered self,

memory of a memory mirrored

back into forgetfulness.

But a reflection

is as real as anything else,

even the orange moon shining

against the pond’s sleepy surface

is not more.

Mark Goad lives in the Boston metro area. Born in Ohio, he has also lived and studied in Chicago, Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, with sojourns in Connecticut and rural Nebraska.