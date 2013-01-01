Endoskeleton in Amber

Threat looms like the bite

of a varying hare. What is there to know

about the way I have remixed hope into something

that resembles my own inconsolable

and yellow-toothed winter?

There is little beyond that emptying estuary,

an audience unkempt and readied

in its seasonal blaze, a downward kneel

of spiders dizzy with gold.

What is left is my famous doubt.

I would like to say that I have escaped

with more than a skull to spare, lucid

at a moment’s notice, an unfathomable

and fresh dress,

its bottom flare hemmed with an antique lace.

But I don’t have such riches at hand, only

grandmother’s damasks and a skirt scrubbed

with milk soap to fold in a rosewood chest.

I promise, instead, to be resinous,

to spin what is acidic.

Stephanie Kartalopoulos is a doctoral candidate in Creative Writing

and Literature at the University of Missouri.