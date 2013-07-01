Disinter

Here, in this Ithaca that I am writing,

even daylight is

acicular. There are words

for what I am doing to this

landscape—calumniation, a slurring of—O

iced apogees and troughs,

I have ruined. Death

to breath, a semibreve of fantastic, held

hostage. I have journeyed away

from this idyllic

home—swallowed hard—a mess

of neologisms for quiet,

finitude. I am nothing

but onus. As much basilisk as

guileless. These chipped teeth, reckless

glyphs. I have slithered through blue

nights, bodies of neon, nouns asking

my—lost, blank sea—home. Homer,

tell me I can escape. The lotus blooms,

not my ending. I am trying to

capitulate to winsomeness,

these gorges. Body of

light—I could be—I could

gorge on sun. Pale limbs, pale

belly, pale all over—I am

a monster of hunger. You are

the definition of happy,

a father says. His daughter

gumming a cookie next to

me, idyllic. I once was

a memory—convertible, wind—

not my father’s but he is

shotgun, there. I, too, an avatar

for joy, then. I knew something.

The sky, my tangled hair, all

good—I could return to, again.

Stevie Edwards is a Michigander but currently resides in Ithaca, NY, where she is an MFA candidate in creative writing at Cornell University. Her first full-length collection of poetry, Good Grief (Write Bloody Publishing 2012), recently received the Devil’s Kitchen Reading Award and the Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPY) Bronze Prize for Poetry. Her latest chapbook, Atomic Girl, is forthcoming from Tired Hearts Press. She is the Editor-in-Chief of Muzzle Magazine.