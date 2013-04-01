Dead Parental Units

1.

Each death a sonnet, every grief

fourteen lines. Not yours. I refuse

you this one thing. I sat next to you

in the hospital, your mouth open

on one side, your last breath escaped.

I connect you with no other dead

or myself with the other weeping sons.

I am only this son, holding his father’s

dead hand, watching his father’s dead

mouth. I will not write you sonnets.

Sonnets are boxes. Spaces for pain. Graves

to lie in. I have had enough of graves.

I save for myself this poem’s raw last line.

2.

Another death, another sonnet. Every

grief fourteen fucking lines. Not yours.

I stood next to you in my big sister’s house

with my wife, your grandkids, my brothers

in law. Terrified, we watched you drown

at daybreak. Then they wheeled you out.

Yes, mothers die and sons are sad,

but I am not one of the many. I am one

of the few who will not write you sonnets.

I’m sorry. Maybe that would have given you…

what? Solace? Satisfaction? Sonnets are

boxes—I mean coffins. I bought you your

coffin. One coffin is enough. Enough.

Bill Yarrow is the author of Pointed Sentences (BlazeVOX,2012). He is a poetry editor

at THIS Literary Magazine. He lives in Illinois.