What Filled The Room

I don’t remember how young I was,

but I can still see the wooden bench

I sat on to untie my favorite blue sneakers

and the row of beige metal lockers

I and my fellow campers faced

as we rushed to undress for swim.

I can’t recall a single boy’s name

from the group I spent that summer with;

nor can I say where it came from,

the grip that took hold between my legs,

lifting and tightening

as I pulled my bathing suit up

an erection I did not want,

could not stop,

that no matter how hard

I knotted the drawstring

would not lay flat

against my belly.

Then a voice rang out,

“Getta loada Newman’s boner!

It’s fucking huge!”

and two pairs of hands,

white at my shoulders,

brown at my waist,

all in one motion

pulled my swimsuit

halfway down my thighs

and turned me to face

the rest of the group.

I froze.

Body pointing me into the air

above the middle of the room,

I froze, wishing

I could vanish,

that it would vanish,

which of course it did not.

What happened next is lost to me.

Our counselor must have come

to lead us to the pool,

and I must have jumped in

along with my tormentors,

whom I’m sure did not let me forget

my body’s betrayal, not then,

and not in the shower afterwards,

nor as we changed at those same lockers

back into regular clothes,

or on the bus that transported us

to the day’s remaining activities,

or on the ride home to dinner,

where I no doubt pretended

everything was fine.

All I see when I look back

at the end of that day

is the boy I was

getting ready for bed,

standing naked

in front of the mirror

behind his bedroom door,

tucking and untucking

his penis between his legs.