Two Poems



Excursion, in the Year of Unmaking

Hoping to descend

from the year of unmaking –

we went, that evening,

for a walk. In the park

there was a house, burnt

in demolition. Don’t

look at it – my mother said. Like trumpets,

the flowers were crowing. The petals,

this evening gold: as the stagnant water

pools like tarpaulin,

ripped taut. Her glassy eyes

drooping. Her wrists

of ripped allergies,

fall risks. The bands. How the dust

spreads, this year

of unmaking. A chorus

therapy-bleached – the pills,

the afternoon kitchen strained,

swirled in dust. She in wisps. She

in curved fading. A ladle,

a pill-knife – as the metal hoarding

grimaces. Her skin strains

its warning. Keep away,

keep away. And another man

slowly turns: his evening that erupts

into welding sparks. The ropes,

the strands fraying. A gaunt harness,

rustled with leaves. He hopes too, to descend.

Visiting My Mother, After a Storm

Walking together the morning after

the storm, we saw a tree, felled

by lightning, now seized

by ropes. Watch out

for deadfall, the sign

cries – as a young boy

grimaces, apologetic: his face

rust-scaled, the acne

of a sign bent, shredded

with the leaves.

Would we all –

you begin. The carcass of the

tree lies covered

in a dew-slathered

sheet – as the green thickens,

pools: the flattened patch

of grass. This dew springs

as mourning. Would we all

be like this. You were told,

when younger:

never to cry. Never

be caught in weakness.

This fear – as your arms

rooted to stems of iron. The men

collect the shards. This wood,

the shattering. How strange

to later see a yellow truck,

a flightless bird: ready, trussed

for devouring. Back later

on morning television – we hear

reports of sudden rains. The floods.

I saw the water clinging –

the beads, the glassy rims:

as the milk of those eyes

bloom like weeds, chased

from their stalks.

Would we all

be like this. Mid-morning, a shadow

overtakes tree, then branch.

Then the ripped leaves. Then no one.