Two Poems



Lovely is the World

—after Yehuda Amichai

It is still early in this century

and there is still a lingering

scent of hope, and flowers

still decorate cemeteries and

even in camps where families offer

bread-prayers mixed with elegies

children play tag in razorwire alleys

and lovely is the world

that forgets its own name

and lovely is the world

that pledges its allegiance

to the detergent that removes the stain

while still subtly worshiping

the source of the stain

and lovely is the world

that silences the already silent

and soaks the dawndraped

flag in the waters between

the worlds and lovely

is the day when the world

is no longer lovely but loved

and we who are loveless

can wrap ourselves in threadbare

mercy and abandon the peace

we’ve created out of overheard

translations and lovely

are the battlements from which

we hang our surrender sheets

and lovely are you my sweet

little god and all the worlds

I’ve made to keep you in

and all the worlds I’ve made

to keep you in.

Love Poem with Seagull

Because love is a dead fish on a rock on the shore of Lake Erie

and love is my daughter wanting her picture with the dessicated

backbone. Because if dragons existed they would always

be lonely and sad like the old man who sits on the pier and talks

to the seagulls. My daughter believes in dragons

because I told her to. When I leave her I am lonely

like an old dragon eating seagulls. I have other loves

and they are good and whole like a city-state in ancient Greece.

I have a girlfriend, she’s the Corinth to my Athens,

my isthmus. If she were a seagull she would comfort

the old men and charm the dragons and she would pose

for pictures with nine-year-olds who beg their fathers

to photograph the same damn seagull as it does

seagull things on the edge of a pier. For days my daughter and I

have been making maps of imaginary archipelagos

and I swear I’ve never loved her more

than when we are creating new islands and new stories.

My islands are full of dragons and my girlfriend

is going to live on one with us and the waves will carry

bits of truth in their teeth and their crashing will sound

like the sighs of seagulls as they take bread from old men

because love is blank space on a map just waiting for ink.