The Lesson

After the saw’s incision

along the board’s grain,

my brother lifts the wood

to assess my handiwork, nodding

careful approval. Now he has me

set the glue, clamp the board

to another board. I will cut again,

clamp again, build a pattern

of dark into light into dark.

This useful board

will turn out smoother

where I sand and oil, a sheen

begins to glow out of the wood.

Not just a surface

on which I’ll chop onions,

carrots or cabbage. I trace the grain back

to my childhood eye where my brother

caresses me with blows, forcing my face

down into the floorboards.

Now, in his workshop,

he rests a hand gently

on my shoulder, welcomes

me into the life he’s built.

The long years barely speaking,

his fugitive, paranoid calls

from different cities, all of it

smoothed into the wood.

The wood has smoothed him too,

my eldest brother, no longer

the drop-out, the should-have-been.

In this room he has learned

the science of his hands.

Joined with his materials,

he teaches, he is taught.