to make an incandescent heart / for your homunculus / first put the loam in the gourd /
then the gourd in the ground / then bury yourself / nothing else is necessary / in your extinction
a garden blooms
could I make love with orchestra / instruments with blossoms / fruiting strings / a harp
of mile high sunflowers / a garden you are /
a garden all yours /
can you sing / like a needing throat?
& in your garden bloom hydrangeas / antlers / necks of hydras / snapping at heaven & sun /
am I intricate monster / or animal
sunbathing / basking in a gorgeous / slowly extinguishing light /
my fingernails fill with you / freshly tilled triptych / ether earth & loam / my hair is combed
& I have never felt
alive / I may break into cold lightning /
something that in the dark is visible
is a pittance of comfort
what zephyr goes dancing these days / into a toad’s open mouth / I ask what sings in the dark /
my eyes are toads / my mouth unknown /
echoes from the ocean deep / our misplaced wishes are kissing / drunken & sad again /
before I eagerly disembody / admit
you are better than me / you are a nonexistent patch of geography / not even a map of you /
yet / yet
the solar systems / of our solar plexuses /
pulsing to be pressed / undressed /
how can I love an earth that allowed me
& in the vast excitation / of blood heating skin / make storm constellations /
let fall from Andromeda dreams / every wish upon a miracle
star / the flowers of these hydrangeas / crave sun / not the massacre
they are forced / to gorge upon