spell for homunculi / songs of hydrangeas

to make an incandescent heart / for your homunculus / first put the loam in the gourd /

then the gourd in the ground / then bury yourself / nothing else is necessary / in your extinction

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++a garden blooms

could I make love with orchestra / instruments with blossoms / fruiting strings / a harp

++++++++++++++++++++++of mile high sunflowers / a garden you are /

a garden all yours /

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++can you sing / like a needing throat?

& in your garden bloom hydrangeas / antlers / necks of hydras / snapping at heaven & sun /

am I intricate monster / or animal

sunbathing / basking in a gorgeous / slowly extinguishing light /

my fingernails fill with you / freshly tilled triptych / ether earth & loam / my hair is combed

& I have never felt

+++++++++++++++++alive / I may break+++++++++++into cold lightning /

something that in the dark is visible+++++++++++something that on burning Earth

+++++++++++is a pittance of comfort

what zephyr goes dancing these days / into a toad’s open mouth / I ask what sings in the dark /

my eyes are toads / my mouth unknown /

echoes from the ocean deep / our misplaced wishes are kissing / drunken & sad again /

++++++before I eagerly disembody / admit

you are better than me / you are a nonexistent patch of geography / not even a map of you /

yet / yet

+++++++the solar systems / of our solar plexuses /

++++++++++pulsing to be pressed / undressed /

+++++++++++++++++++how can I love an earth that allowed me

& in the vast excitation / of blood heating skin / make storm constellations /

let fall from Andromeda dreams / every wish upon a miracle

star / the flowers of these hydrangeas / crave sun / not the massacre

++++++++++++++++++++++they are forced / to gorge upon