Plumbing

once, something sheltered

under my left hipbone

my lover found it with open hand,

blood filling her palm lines

once

a man brimmed me with trust++++++++and future

and yet, no more. end of everybodything.

lover of mine demands, when

demands, whose bones are these

my body holding such hollow

once, my friend overcooked a turkey,

pulled the top off whole to reveal splintered ribs

among gaped and steaming openness

we laughed at such a vulnerable state

lover with my blood

in both hands

stands demanding to know the name

of this found brokenthing

with the indignity of a woman

who has never crouched in front of her toilet

to divine, like tea leaves,

what happened