once, something sheltered
under my left hipbone

my lover found it with open hand,
blood filling her palm lines

once
a man brimmed me with trust++++++++and future

and yet, no more. end of everybodything.
lover of mine demands, when
demands, whose bones are these

my body holding such hollow

once, my friend overcooked a turkey,
pulled the top off whole to reveal splintered ribs
among gaped and steaming openness

we laughed at such a vulnerable state

lover with my blood
in both hands
stands demanding to know the name
of this found brokenthing
with the indignity of a woman
who has never crouched in front of her toilet
to divine, like tea leaves,
what happened

Published

Emily Blair is a queer Appalachian poet and blue-collar scholar originally from Fort Chiswell, Virginia, which you may have driven through. She teaches community college and keeps plants alive in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Spring 2019

Best of the Net Winners 2018

