You sweet Lemon Boy, you look so good in green. ?“?Lemon Boy and me started to get along together I’d help him plant his seeds and we mowed the lawn in bad weather.?” ?You’ve got a devilish aura that resonates in my mind like a string quartet. Sometimes my soul complains to me when you’re not around.

I hope you love yourself, there is so much to admire in your swift, numbing silence. I adore your charming little oddities and slight strangeness in your cocoa eyes. Your melancholy manner will be the death of me, my dearest! Will you stay strong for me like he said he would for her? Please?

You slouched into the worn burgundy recliner, so unsuspecting of the world around you. The classroom echoed in its emptiness as the day melted into a pinky glow. You said to me “This is my favorite song”, and since I’ve listened to it every day. “?I hope you feel happy That’s all I want?.” I admire your great patience with that boy in the yellow dress with fuschia flowers. Even when you played the piano so delicately, he refused to pull the plug on his red guitar amp. I think the speakers almost blew out, but I don’t know. Do you?

I want to play the violin. It would be so beautiful, wouldn’t it? They say brown eyes are nothing special until you love someone that has them. I wish you could see it too. I wish you could see that small grin you try to hide when you strum minor chords on ukuleles. Or, the way you softly strum the electric guitar that was dipped into orange paint. “?And I can never find the time To bury my hands in words I’d grow a new kind of evergreen tree, just for you and me?.”

You are oh so quiet my dear, but not to a fault. I know you’re hurting and your heart aches for a desire to keep on living. May I beg you to stay? “?And I know it makes you nervous But I promise you, it’s worth it To show ’em everything you kept inside?.” You’re a surreal burst of subtleness, a true human. There is great beauty in being so.