Downpour

created from your image, i think

of down pillows and soft bed sheets

wet with the mist of rain from the spill

over from windows, the illumined light

of adolescence before it fulfills itself

in adulthood, an ideal, the grace of body

at the same time the iron grills

of the gates of the mind, the human

mingling with the divine, haloed in light bulbs,

on my skin your unwritten words:

hindi mo alam na ikaw ang hiwaga ng umaga—

the secret that will turn and turn, turning

the expectant morning into a barren afternoon,

losing the child as sacrifice for the man

to survive. i should be filled with guilt,

or fear, but as of now we’re filled

with light and laughter, still in Eden,

the dawn before the corrupted day,

who knows what will happen next.

*Tagalog: you know not that you are the miracle of the morning