Chimera

Recent advances in genetic analysis have revealed

that chimerism is common. – Tim Flannery,

New York Review of Books, March 7, 2019

Phantom twin who never was

X and Y alike in DNA

blood type both A and O

chimera – two eggs merged

and married in the womb

The Greeks imagined you

lion / goat / snake mingled

a mythical amalgamation

I sense you hovering

a distant, doubled being

an almost self, unseen

and out of reach

You murmur from afar

me / not me, same yet not

complex consciousness –

after all, which one of us

is a single thing alone