Recent advances in genetic analysis have revealed
that chimerism is common. – Tim Flannery,
New York Review of Books, March 7, 2019
Phantom twin who never was
X and Y alike in DNA
blood type both A and O
chimera – two eggs merged
and married in the womb
The Greeks imagined you
lion / goat / snake mingled
a mythical amalgamation
I sense you hovering
a distant, doubled being
an almost self, unseen
and out of reach
You murmur from afar
me / not me, same yet not
complex consciousness –
after all, which one of us
is a single thing alone