≡ Menu

Chimera

by

Recent advances in genetic analysis have revealed
that chimerism is common. – Tim Flannery,
New York Review of Books, March 7, 2019

Phantom twin who never was
X and Y alike in DNA
blood type both A and O
chimera – two eggs merged
and married in the womb

The Greeks imagined you
lion / goat / snake mingled
a mythical amalgamation

I sense you hovering
a distant, doubled being
an almost self, unseen
and out of reach

You murmur from afar
me / not me, same yet not
complex consciousness –
after all, which one of us
is a single thing alone

Published

Sally Zakariya is a former magazine writer/editor who lives in Northern Virginia with her husband and two cats. She writes poetry at an antique desk looking out at telephone wires and maple trees.

Best of the Net Winners 2018

Rooms Abby Minor

“Exactly 299,792,458 Meters Per Second” Carolee Bennett

Search

On the Contrary (About Us) | Contact Us | Donate to Writers Fund | Submissions | Subscribe | Contrary ® is a Registered Trademark of Contrary Magazine – All Rights Reserved – Copyright © 2003–2019