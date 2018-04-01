Stepdaughter

She cocks her head,

long brown locks

talk down to me.

An ice princess—

royal posture

in the House.

I provide: food, shelter,

someone to ignore.

Wolves deposited her—

soft mouth, sharp teeth—

on my step. No care

for arrival’s tale,

what she must is Out.

Watch as she steadily

sniffs for latch, key, door.

My sagging form blocks.

Before the next full moon,

she’ll mimic my words,

tone, clothes, limp.

Brilliant impostor.

Artful understudy.

All survivors are.

Like myself. When

hustled in, bloodied, torn,

I howled every song

they wanted. I might

be her sister. I might

be the witch. Hell,

I could crook into

a hag, poison red apple

in hand—mother’s

most special,

often only,

gift.

Lucy M. Logsdon resides in Southern Illinois where she raises chickens, ducks and other occasional creatures with her husband and two rebel

step-grrrls.