Down you go and the trail is packed better now, but the powdery snow is too cold to stick together properly. Your turn and trudge back to the top to try again, carving stairs through snow that comes up to your knees. Eventually the cold and wind and snow take their toll on you, leaving just enough energy to drag the sled and your sweating self the quarter mile home.

The old farmhouse changes every few years: wallpaper stripped, couches delivered, a second bathroom carved out of a larger room, above-ground pools, flower and vegetable gardens, new wives, step-children, grandchildren, relatives, dogs, cats, all happening without anyone much noticing, sliding into a place just a little different with each full moon. You bring home a girlfriend to impress upon her this sense of place and though she will not understand, she will smile and kiss your happiness, your warmth, to be close to you, rest in the easy fit of love. And when you bring home the next lover it stings to know home has been re-shaped, this time by you and by the memory of the old love that once nestled with you near the heat of the wood stove.

So you force yourself back, years back and leave the house, out the back door, push aside tired pine needles, wander across a thin field of new apple trees, frozen to the earth, past waves of rows rolling away and up a distant hillside. The land expands around you. There’s always somewhere that’s new, always a place you haven’t seen, some boulder or tree you haven’t yet climbed and you’ll go, the second you can get away. Across the hillside, back up through rows of grapes that once were woods, then weeds, then apples, back to the oldest place you’ve ever seen.

Two gray rows of wrinkled, leafless apple trees loom, an island of cultivation on the edge of an ocean of winter-dark pines and deep unknown. These stubborn, leathery fruit trees have held their own all this time, older than you are, older than memory, now too unproductive for anyone to trim, to mow, to weed, too isolated to replace. The neglected trees huddle together between arching snowy pines that will one day swallow them whole. Their potential children, frozen on the ground and sterile, are no consolation. A hundred years of attrition from now the forest will win a victory of reclamation, stealing the last light from the tough old trees. The final survivors will draw closer and closer, nowhere to hide from the ancient force, vines and creepers and poison ivy choking, slowly choking.