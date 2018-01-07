How To Fall Asleep

Count neighbors who voted to take away

your health insurance,

their own health insurance.

Count bodies in hospital basements

claimed by treatable illnesses.



Listen to the steady murmur of family

members explaining their hatred for you

because you’ve gotten unfair advantages

by educating yourself.

Rats or squirrels scurrying across the attic

boards above your bed, gnawing

on the walls as they try to get to you

while you wish you could sleep

so that you can get up and teach

your classes and then go to the other

two jobs you have to work in order to eat.

You hope it’s squirrels.



I am so tired.

I am so tired.



Have a glass of water that may

or may not have poison in it.

Take a sleeping pill and spend

your days nodding off during

your hour-long commute from class

to class.

Count bared teeth.

Fingers pointed at the dead, the dying.

It’s not you, yet.

Count gunshots,

seconds in between the crack and shatter

of glass to see how far away it is.

Take a walk and count the homeless

begging on street corners, the misspelled

words on their signs.

Confederate flags on pickup trucks.

The misspelled words on their homemade

bumper stickers.

Count undocumented workers climbing

the wall to see their children.

Check on your daughter.

Stand in the doorway while she sleeps

counting her breaths, counting

curls on her pillow.

The outline of her form under covers.

They cannot have her.

CL Bledsoe is the assistant editor for The Dead Mule and author of sixteen books, most recently the poetry collection Trashcans in Love and the flash fiction collection Ray’s Sea World. He lives in northern Virginia with his daughter and blogs at NotAnotherTVDad.blogspot.com.