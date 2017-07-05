April in Middle Age

I find myself not asking am I still sexy

like all the magazines seem to demand

but am I happy am I falling apart

part of us decaying part of us radiant it seems

that there’s a balance on the whole after all

as our eyeballs thicken it corrects

so many stigmatisms and while I might be dead

I’m not

so that’s a celebration

worthy of pink cake and streamers

and right now there are cherry blossoms

tulips a whirl of petals in the air which makes all

the little indignities of aging (organs betraying us

growing tumors teeth falling out spine getting compressed

DNA unraveling

cells loosening their grip without warning)

seem worth it as long as I can still taste cherry popsicles

and remember how Coke was before it was new

and before internets and smartphones and apps

we had music on scratched plates

we had long boring stretches of summertime

we did not have helicopter parenting

we had bikes without helmets wind in our faces

we had exploration of caves without grownups

and now I am a grownup I still like to explore

and will continue to put my face in the flowers

and grab at handfuls of grass and dirt in April

I will put on a dress with roses and lipstick

and somehow regenerate

a cyborg of space and spring.

Jeannine Hall Gailey served as the second Poet Laureate of Redmond, Washington. She is the author of five books of poetry and winner of the Moon City Press book prize. Her web site is www.webbish6.com.