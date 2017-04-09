A Cutter’s Sestina (Prom ’95)

Fuck spring. Spring’s a punk in rose

leather who sings

under lacy stars,

stars the night bruised around:

My knives / are sharper / than your / knives.

Na na nana na. / Here, amid my corsage of voices—

baby’s breath, filler, wired voice

I’ll call Boss Fleur (my rosiest,

my loudest)—I knife

bloom upon bloom I believed. In what? Unsung,

in ribbons already, I’m around

to, what, suffer girls this Phantasmaboria stars.

Strobed grunge and stars,

you pulsing through gaps in my stall, govern these voices.

Govern these slits. Oh, we should belt a round

so we never cry, we never stop crying, should rise

on tides dyeable heels bleed, should sing

our aerial arrival, waif dynasty on a knife

edge at the dance no one dances. With knives

for mirrors, those stomped-cold stars,

we color our lips like our songs

before bright heads loll and voices

disappear down school and wild-rose

wilderness corridors. When limos round

the terraced distance with backseat cardigans, their round

necks, may every spike heel conceal a flick knife

for pinned torsos, our oh so much cuffed blubber, to arouse.

Feeling is a lie the crepe stars

tell the falsie hills in a voice-over

for a song

never cut. Didn’t I say I loved a gothic touch, a snuff song,

a grudge fuck? Just look around.

TO THE YEAR THAT AMAZED US ALL, a voice over

the system. Have it. Where are the knives?

Where are the woods? Where are the starlets

who play my ghost and cover my creeping flesh in roses?

Carolyn Hembree’s debut poetry collection, Skinny, came out from Kore Press in 2012. In 2016, Trio House Books published her second collection, Rigging a Chevy into a Time Machine and Other Ways to Escape a Plague, selected by Neil Shepard for the 2015 Trio Award and by Stephanie Strickland for the 2015 Rochelle Ratner Memorial Award. An assistant professor at the University of New Orleans, Carolyn teaches writing and serves as poetry editor of Bayou Magazine. Visit carolynhembree.com.