Range Folding (Populus)

“We’re making our weather with a lone light bulb.” — Blake Schwarzenbach

May mist on an October morning, a dim

light in a closet with no light. Like a storm, we are

all vectors: direction, direction, direction. But

our equipment can only measure so much. Clearly,

I knew what you meant when you brushed bodyward

my hand on your knee. I understood a cry of come

here distinctly from a cry of away. The pressure

was easy—its rise and fall. The way it warns not to leave



the umbrella by the door. But this is the story

of not knowing the difference between toward

and away. Of not knowing how close or how far

either of us are. The train blows its warning

from west of us every 110 minutes. It continues

blowing until it is east. This I can measure. When

you roll over, I can see you have not moved east

or west, but whether you have turned to face

me or the wall, it always feels like away. How do

I explain that when you sing a song in the kitchen

or on the steps it sounds like a memory? You have

become my only reference point. The others are backscatter

making the world outside less exact. And now you have risen

enough for me to need to measure altitude, azimuth, your point

on a horizon that is constantly whispering I am not

the horizon. You are already here. You are already

the name I use for morning, for May mist in October,

the well-lit dim. I wish I understood this system, the way

it swirls and dips and eddies. I wish true north would stay

still long enough for me to fix it in my sightline. Likely

though, I will have to accept these wide bands of uncertainty

dancing across my radar screen, sending back an unsteady

stream of pulses that resemble an old telegraph feed, Morse

code cycling, repeating the thousand ways to spell your name.

John A. Nieves is an Assistant Professor of English at Salisbury University. He received his M.A. from the University of South Florida and his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri. His first book, Curio, won the Elixir Press Annual Poetry Award Judge’s Prize.