Dot Tires of Everyone Assuming She’s Straight



Dot is tired of omitting her ex-girlfriends,

the ones she cannot write

without confusing pronouns or a cocked

brow from the man in her workshop

who keeps accidentally touching her

leg. She is tired of the pink

in her cheek being a blush of cold,

an accident of blood. She wants

to write about the way

a woman’s mouth feels different,

the tongue a downy pillow,

warm laundry against the chin.

She does not want to unlove men,

but to talk of how two small hands

can clutch in the dark. How

she used to wear her lovers’ clothes,

click in each other’s heels, giddy

on wine in the cobblestone

of Allegheny. She wants to sing

in the kitchen the same songs

for a time, take turns spinning each other

like a tilt-a-whirl on an axis

that feels the same. The way she knew

when to stroke her hair, the clamshell

fingers making each strand mermaid slick.

How when she touches a man,

it does not change who she is—

a woman who has been two

in morning sheets, who has touched

the small of her lover’s back and wanted

nothing more.

in the lap of someone she now loves.

Erin Elizabeth Smith is the creative director at the Sundress Academy for the Arts and the author of two full-length collections, The Naming of Strays (Gold Wake, 2011) and The Fear of Being Found, which was re-released from Zoetic Press this year. She holds a PhD in Creative Writing and teaches a bit of everything in the English Department at the University of Tennessee. She serves as the managing editor of Sundress Publications and The Wardrobe.

