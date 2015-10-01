The Cargo

Dusk. Now the bloodstar appears.

In the dimness, a wooden hut, scarlet vines

that engulf it, seclusion surrounded

by barren land, a shadowed vastness

that draws down to the river.

The life that is inside stirs and rises

from an iron cot, a chaff mattress.

His hand reaches toward

the ceiling for a bead chain

that dangles beside the bare bulb.

Light now, and a mirror. He stands,

is reflected—a shock of gray hair,

a pale, furrowed brow,

but unseen, the dying eyesight,

the cooling reaches of the blood

sleeved within his veins.

Now a table, a tablet, and he sits.

In the distance, across the river,

stack trains rumble as penned words

slowly cross the coffee stains

on his paper.

I would haunt the tunnels of light

wherein I have stood, the tunnels

that move out ahead of the engines.

Deathful are the carloads.

Billionate are the lumens

that blind one to all

but the railed course.

I have aged. I have laid eighty years

behind me. More than I, than this

widening life, this thinning existence,

are the black, unmapped hollows

of the heart, are those clouds that mimic

no other form.

Sound into spirit, spirit,

the lightest cargo, unfolding, moving

on the water, is all I now seek,

is all I can receive.

Rob Whitbeck lives with his wife and two sons, and works on drilling rigs in western Wyoming. He is the author of two full-length collections, Oregon Sojourn and The Taproot Confessions.