Motionless

Trees and moon stir into phantom shapes outside, playing naked

on the empty street. Inside, a heavy mood hangs over the kitchen

air. Where a platter of lemon-grass fish soup, fried pineapple rice

and green bean in brown sauce, sits motionless and cold. On an oak

table. It wobbles and moans. Every time she turns sideways in the

wooden chair to check the hanging clock, scraping against its leg.

Three hours has gone past since his promised return. Her freshly

washed hair, smelling of green papaya and autumn eve, is unbound,

falling down her back like a rivulet of black silk. For he always unfurls

it from the ivory comb, explores its thick texture, moans in its weight.

She allows the memory to stretch out within, bearing forth wrinkles

that crease the cloverleaves of her eyes. Which she then carefully

smooths into straight flat lines just as another hour strikes anew.

Tucking her sides in trembling hands, she pushes against the table’s

edge. Straightening stiff legs at the knees, lifting herself up from the

ribs. She stares at the tolling clock with her mocking eyes, grabbing

hold of the rice casserole then hurling it against the timer’s shiny

surface. Soup spoons, meat knives, sauce ladle, clang and scatter

where anger smears its painted lips. From the cupboards to floor. She

watches small, plump grains of rice, erect and sleek, stick to glass, the

adjacent wall, eroded cabinets. Clinging onto the remains of their bygone

life. Gold liquid sloshes inside the ceramic soup pot, while the bone-in

fish stares up at the half-curtain window, trying to swim out. She sits

back down in puffs of breaths, sets the forks, knives and spoons back

to their spots on the table. The fish glides past her with a curious flick

of its tail, gray and worn at the fin. Taut words prick at her esophagus,

stabbing like a driven nail. Her skin pinches, yet she remains but a waking

dream. With anger trickles down the sleeve of loneliness on her pale form.

Leaving by way of splintering smokes of the dying dark. Motionless.

Lana Bella resides in the coastal town of Nha Trang, Vietnam with her novelist husband and two frolicsome imps.