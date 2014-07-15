Talking to Plants

An old man with his feet before the fire

In robes of green, in garments of adieu.

~ Roethke

Goodnight, and by dawn leaves

open and unroll toward

my breathing. So many,

they collect all the light.

Ferns, peace lily,

ivy for my talon hands

to tend and water and prune.

It smells like dew and loss

in my home of sympathy

flowers and ironed suites.

I am always just behind the hearse.

My feet are layered in soil,

hands stained by the green

inkwell. I loved Sherlie,

my wife, she is a perennial now,

the begonia.

Too old to care for the yard

so the hedges shape into odd animals

and crab grass thrusts between Kentucky blue.

I am weary of the crows

in the stooped tree, lost

cats on my doorstep,

grandfather clock in the hall,

sundial in the fading garden,

hourglass on the bureau, bats

who’ve flown a long way

to hang in my heart.

But still they grow,

expensive plants of sorry,

taking up all the sills.

Brittney Scott received her MFA from Hollins University. She is the 2012 recipient of the Joy Harjo Prize for Poetry as well as the Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Prize. She teaches creative writing to adults, Girl-Scouts, and high-risk youth at Richmond’s Visual Arts Center.