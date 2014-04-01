Calligraphies

Cai Guo-Qiang speaks

In the old days in China

my father collected calligraphy,

ancient scrolls, and rare books.

We lived in Quanzhou,

across the strait from Taiwan.

We could hear artillery batteries

firing into the mist at the island

that still resisted the mainland.

My father’s calligraphy

was delicate and adept.

I used to stand at his shoulder,

careful to leave space

for his arm to move freely,

as I watched him wet the ink

to the right consistency,

select his brush, and dip it

gently and carefully, soaking

the soft hairs of the badger,

and stroke its sides

against the jar, forming a point

like no other, soft, flexible, yielding.

With an intake of breath,

he raised his hand that held the brush,

hovering above the paper,

and slowly exhaled

until he was an empty receptacle,

and then, and only then,

he touched the tip of the brush

to the fine rice paper—

the strokes flowed, deft and sensitive,

forming the ancient shapes of the words.

Then came the Cultural Revolution.

My father worried that his books,

his scrolls, and his calligraphy

were a time bomb ticking.

He buried his collection in a hole

in the earth of the cellar,

but he was still afraid, and little by little,

he began to burn it, at night, in secret,

in the hidden depths of the house.

Afterwards he was not the same.

He lost himself in a strange self-exile

and left us all, his family, behind,

finding perilous refuge

far away in the mountains

in a ruined Buddhist convent,

where an old crone of ninety,

the last remaining resident,

gave him sanctuary.

There he would take sticks

and write calligraphy once more

in puddles on the ground

that would disappear

as soon as it was written,

leaving invisible skeins of sorrow

in the changing reflections

of cloud and sky on water.

I am his son, and my calligraphy

is fireworks, my art gunpowder,

as evanescent as writing on water.

Pinyin—the Chinese word

means fire medicine, invented

by alchemists investigating immortality.

My explosions are brief dreams,

where space and time combine

in a momentary universe

of birds, fish, and animals,

little-known symbols,

the stream of the Milky Way,

energy transformed into chaos.

In my youth a shaman protected me

from the ghosts of dissatisfaction

that were haunting me,

freeing me to communicate

the invisible within the visible.

Some mysteries are meant to be discovered,

some are meant to remain heaven’s secrets.

I imagine an alternate history

where the discovery of nuclear power

was not used for making weapons.

I dream of creating a ladder of fire

far in the air above the earth,

seen from worlds beyond our own.

Anne Whitehouse was born and raised in Birmingham, AL and graduated from Harvard College and Columbia University. She is the author of five poetry collections and a novel. www.annewhitehouse.com