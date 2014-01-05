Alien War, Human War



written on the tenth anniversary of the Iraq invasion

1.

Death is an underwater bird,

not a bird at all;

an eel with wings. It is a metal bird

loaded up with techno-artillery.

War, this war,

war between the eagle and other birds-of-prey

(different prey).

Death is depleted uranium,

radiating strangeness into the cells of our victims.

It is a strangeness we are all born into,

borne by all of us.

It is a strangeness taking many forms,

natural and un-

in equal measure.

Stranger still to be guilty

of murders we did not commit.

2.

Making ourselves alien to ourselves

we diminish all things.

That curve of a bell, the curve of buttocks

the bell-curve normalizing us all,

the image of a model’s ass that makes us want

to find that image in the flesh of the world.

Making others alien to ourselves

we diminish all things.

The curve of a bell,

the curve of a missile scudding

toward its living targets—

the curve of a line representing

fatality statistics over a six-week period.

When an alien dies, nothing human is lost.

When we make others alien,

we diminish all beings.

3.

When the bird flies into the storm

it is gone to us. When the bird

swims into the earthquake

it is gone to us until its perennial return.

4.

The imbricated self, the implicated subject.

The guilt-threads are tightly knotted.

Imbrication, implication—the nouns sound

so alien, so Latinate

I can’t feel my way into their fact. Abstraction

alienates lived life. To make others alien

we must abstract them to mere ideas,

not particular flesh and thoughts peculiar

to them. To kill others we must make them alien.

Murder, therefore, is an abstraction abstracted.

5.

Our appetites and terrors fill the gnawing void

of the world.

Our appetites and terrors fill the gnawing void

of the world.

Our appetites and terrors fill the…



Okla Elliott is the author of a full-length collection of short fiction, From the Crooked Timber, and three poetry chapbooks. His novel, The Doors You Mark Are Your Own, co-authored with Raul Clement, is forthcoming in 2015.