Your Nature

You say it’s funny how your breasts

are gone but you remain. It was the same

for your grandmother (who still lives),

but your mother would not give them up

and so gave up everything else.

You couldn’t wait to get home;

but now, as we lie here in the calm

of this gradual waking-up, you say

our bed’s like an old acquaintance

who’s forgotten your name, and that

these last few days have you

thinking about freedom: how yours

waits in an aspen grove you ran to, as a girl,

when still too young to dread

the likelihood of your inheritance.

Parents away one weekend, you

lay out on a blanket in that canopied

cool, naked as a brook, and let a breeze

run its fingers over you, not really thinking

of boys or “husband,” just awakening

to your nature: “I was Virgin of the Forest!”

you tell me. “The Eve without the Adam.”

Now you’re stealing away without effort

into sleep again, and the dawn

still dawning; my face must look

as gray as yours through this curtain-

drawn light. A squirrel hurries over

the roof, and is gone; a bird calls

to another of its kind, and in the response

is the song. It’s late-July

outside, and I can hear leaves whishing

somewhere in a warmer wind.

Jason M. Vaughn lives on a farm in Kansas City, KS.