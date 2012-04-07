Three Poems

Deception, Misread

I pull gumdrop from gunpowder, catch

Nazi in a list of thirty warning signs

of menopause. I skim the pages of a journal

take bisexual from bilingual, intersection

from Czech and Mexican immigrants.

Too often I strike God

on the keyboard when I mean good,

sold, when all I wanted was soul.

A woman from Devon, a feather her fate,

was tricked by wind. Wingless

she wrecked to beach below.

Her epic noted, the papers advise us

Read the signs! but she is already

a hanged sister; hindsight has hid things

in the once tepid, tonic deep.

Some discern death in a martini, sex

on a Ritz. Maybe it’s simply a nimbus ill,

subliminal conspiracy embedded while we sleep,

learning our misread dream is

merely a mad rise, a poetic end.

.

What Story of Loss

—for Dwight Clark

.

Need Somebody to Love

I’ve picked each fruit under strawberry leaves

planted my Queen of the Night

and now this sliver of bark won’t budge

for love, nor money, nor squeeze

of tweezers, like the stinger left

after the death of the bee. The Chablis’

gone to my head, and Mercury

dead these nineteen years. I was

so sorry to see him leave,

wanted Jackson back, too,

though he dangled his son high

above the maddening fans. Tomorrow

it may rain. Some things arrive

with faith. Its black cap

aflame, the tulip carries its secret

sex in its mouth. Many times

I’ve visited this arena, have sat

at the right hand side. Tonight

I need somebody to raise

Freddie from his grave, give him back

his microphone, his white skin-tight

body suit, his love. These berries

in my bowl are cold, hold their juice

only so long. Oh thorn in my flesh, pollen

on the stamens, my wine-heavy mind.

Ronda Broatch is the author of Shedding Our Skins (Finishing Line Press, 2008), and Some Other Eden (2005). Ronda is the recipient of a 2007 Artist Trust GAP Grant, and is poetry editor for Crab Creek Review.



