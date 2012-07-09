Three Poems

Real Man Blues

The field of big-barrel barbeques

tried to be a churchyard the way

he once tried to lace me down

with lies. In the end, only one got

what they were after. And only

one of us sang, I got mean things

on my mind. If even grits can suffer

then maybe the difference is in

what we remember: the buckshot

look in that waitress’s eyes the time

he snapped back my wrist like a play

in football, his body taut up over

a fried chicken meal. If I just learned

to keep my good trap shut. If I just

learned to love Jesus more. He moved

on the way dirt bloodies an old field

to a praying ground. His new girl

is a rag doll of rabbit bones. In church,

a couple tells her, It sure is a pleasure

to watch you two together. Sorry

for laughing—now that’s just mean.

Porch-Drinking Under the Light of the Supermoon

June bugs sling between pots of apple mint

and basil, their leaves lit in green tremors

curling around the wooden rail. A tomato plant

spurts in a Solo cup. Just beyond us, a feral

cat limps onto bright sidewalk. Last year

on this night, I held my grandfather’s hand

as his heart gave way, each breath rapt

in plastic tubing, halting from pump to rip

to the hushed beating of roach wings. How

do we track the pulse of strength or fear?

What lights are an illusion? What lights can

gutter or flare? More than anything, I don’t

want to be afraid to say I love you. Fermented

grape and kiwi in my sangria: I love you.

My friends, chain-smoking in their flip-flops:

I love you. And you, dear one: I know the way

you squint in the bathroom light and smile,

our hands messed in each other’s hair, the bright

tick-marks of your every scar. I love you.

I love you. You lift a hand to me, so intimate

a gesture, brushing an insect from my breast.

Anne Barngrover holds an MFA from Florida State and will be a PhD candidate in Poetry at the University of Missouri this fall.