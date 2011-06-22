Two Poems

Tools

Hammer and hacksaw, vise and screwdriver have the hard gaze

and slow heartbeat of reptiles. I am visiting the hardware store

with my father. In a wooden drawer stained by dirty fingers

a sea of nails rolls back and forth. The bare light bulb

burning in the middle of the ceiling cuts deep shadows

in the men’s faces, silent men who smell of sawdust and kerosene,

boiled cabbage and cigarettes. When I furtively pick up a crested little tool

its claws bite my palm. The neighborhood’s only color TV glows neon

in the dark room behind the register. Cowboys are fighting at the bar,

chairs are crashing, the soundtrack builds ominously.

Carving

He comes to understand

the spirit abiding in each scrap of wood

that passes through his hands

every child is born he says

knowing the language of trees

for so long our unformed ear

is pressed to the wall of eternity

with his hands he smoothes the wood

from which a face is beginning

to emerge

tools rest at his feet

the blackened little knife

a bent nail





Karina Borowicz’s forthcoming book, The Bees Are Waiting, was selected by Franz Wright for the 2011 Marick Press Poetry Prize. Read her previous work in Contrary.

