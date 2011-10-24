Time Stands Still

I sail in my dreams,

I am dreaming of home.

~ Osama Abu Kabir, from Poem s from Guantanamo

For a Casio,

for the way its back case can

come undone, expose

the mechanism

that can be wired to a bomb.

For a Casio,

whose silver face glistened

when he washed himself for prayers.

For a Casio

the U.S. manual

labeled al Qaeda’s favored

detonation device.

For a Casio

he’d glance at, spinning the wheel

hand over hand on

his way to drop off

that one last water shipment.

Amman’s sun burning

off its hard scarred face.

For a Casio he’d got

before he was to leave

for Afghanistan.

Over tea the watch was eyed.

Digital readout

bathed the tent in green

when he rose to step outside

and pee beneath stars.

For a Casio

that set the Marines jabbering;

it was the first thing

confiscated, first

reason suspicions were raised.

It remains, plastic wrapped,

labeled evidence,

in a Guatanamo desk,

while Kabir hunkers

in detention’s night,

time stopped, his wrist’s memory

of it turning black.

David Allen Sullivan’s first book of poetry—Strong-Armed Angels—was published by Hummingbird Press in 2008. His second book, a series of poems concerning the Iraq war, Every Seed of the Pomegranate, will be published in Spr ing, 2012.