The Twin

She does everything you choose not to

and returns each night while you sleep,

ever loyal. When you are alone, buried

in thoughts like warm sand, then you

feel her there. Whatever you want to give

her, she will take, all of it. Her expertise

is in safe keeping. Her body is made up

of the energy you expend while forming

decisions. She is the sentence unsaid

that afternoon in the car, and the city

you did not visit. She is a runner, fierce,

fearless. Somehow, she learned things

you ignored, how to build molecules,

unscrewing and tightening the atoms,

as if twisting balloons into dogs, rabbits.

Where to clamp which wire when jumping

a dead battery. All the hours sleep has taken

from you have been fed to her. If she could

put her arm around you, she would,

so grateful is she for what you don’t do.

Hannah Stephenson is a poet and instructor based in Columbus, Ohio. For more of her work, visit her daily poetry site, The Storialist.