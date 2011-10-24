The Garage Sale Daze Meditations

i

Look at them, slumped in the corner there.

Ears pounded and mouse-bitten,

ragged legs askew. Rubber lips kissing

cold cement. Even here, among the abandoned,

they are twice forsaken:

the coffee cup, chipped to a wobble,

is ever at hand; the faded sweater

desires shoulders, sure,

but a hanger anyway does the trick;

even that flattened football

fairly whistles with tossed potential.

What is it that goes out of dolls ?

They have never been more

than what they are ? How is it that now

they look less? Don’t look,

says the mother, left arm crooked

and loaded with a dozen pairs of slacks.

Honey, if they scare you, just look

the other way. Her little girl knows already

we’re only going the one way,

and so takes the measure of these

one-eyed, earless, hacked-bald dolls—

takes a step closer, her own rubber soles

kiss-kissing cold cement.

ii

On every one

she’s put a price tag. Oh, sure,

as old alphabet blocks go

they’re good—

this clown’s lips still strawberry,

each tree green and tall—

but why is S twenty cents ?

And why, Q, are you

a dime less demanding?

Or Mister Victory,

upright V, with your violet ink

and predictable violin,

why do you

deserve not just a dime

but a dozen cents? It doesn’t

make any sense. Though maybe

her first husband was a Leon

or a Larry—

and that’s why L

is had now for the linty nickel

at the bottom of my pocket.

iii

Wayne, it says, on the back of the upright mirror,

in blue crayon. The woman

at the shoebox till, hair crimped and bleached,

can’ t be more than twenty-four.

I don’t hear a thing from the house. And too,

there are the toys—

yellow dumptruck without a wheel,

box of just-worn baseballs. Those few pairs

of some small boy’ s patch-kneed jean s. Where,

oh where, can he be? God

of garage sales, of Jefferson Airplane 8-tracks,

of mismatched rose-patterned plates,

of shave-cream bottles shaped like rocket ships

and stilettos red as sour candy, of sixteen neon t-shirts

imploring one and all to Eat at Jake’s,

of just-a-dollar, three-for-one, you-won’t-find-another,

of all things culled from basement closet corners,

of all things wearing a decade’s furze of dust,

of all things justly and unjustly

junked—I pray now, here, in this stranger’s

strange garage, for this one, whose blue name

is Wayne.

iv

Iowans are easy, all smiles

and apologies, but the nicest set of drawers I’ve found,

of course, belongs to the Italian down the street—

all his eighty years

and ninety-eight pounds given to rage,

rage at whatever idiocy

the new day brings. Today,

I offer thirty. His old face fists,

his two fists like birds shot dead. You think

my things are not so nice? You think

I sell this good thing I bought in Omaha

with my own money? Bought when I was young too?

When I was man as you? That’s what you think?

Thirty-two fifty. You haul it out yourself.

v

It’s gotten darker than I hoped. And so,

after fingering for hours

the hidden, homely things of these—

my towns-men and -women—

I’m on my way back home. Before I left,

you said, Only what’s on the list.

And because I love you, I promised,

though right off I think you’ll understand

these LP’s—look here,

Little Feat’s Dixie Chicken—

couldn’t be passed up. The Jimmy Carter

coffee cup? That may be a stretch—

but it was only fifty cents. And for a buck

I got this charcoal grill shaped like a can of Pabst—

can you believe it? Just a buck! Yes,

I found a rocking chair, changing table, swing

and bouncing seat. Yes, now we’re ready. Yes,

I’m happy as can be. Yes, yes, life is made

of castoff things. God, yes—we need that yellow pail!

It’s for him. To carry things in. Whoever he is,

whatever he needs to carry.

Joe Wilkins is the author of a memoir, The Mountain and the Fathers, and a collection of poems, Killing the Murnion Dogs. He lives with his wife, son, and daughter in north Iowa. You can find him online at joewilkins.org.