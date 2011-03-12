Three Poems: Burning Sappho

Burning Sappho

“you burn me”

~ Sappho fr.38, trans. Anne Carson

First, understand

no one felt regret.

This tenth Muse,

whose limbs loosened

at a touch, melting

swift as tallow

into tears, sang

of slatterns and sluts,

made love a city pimp,

tricked out Psyche

in cheapest rouge.

She plucked hearts

easily as lyre strings,

mimicked, mocked

our secret hungers,

baring them to the light.

Even her papyri,

inked with characters

whose couplings

made the world

words, were flimsy

and tempting

as a woman’s lace,

her scent everywhere,

her lovers, rejected

or forgotten,

clutching still at this prize

raiment and the body

echoing within.

It took days to gather

all her books.

Outside the library,

a harbor breeze

stirred the hems of robes,

breathed dust underfoot.

The bundles caught fast,

collapsed in sighs

of feathery smoke

with a s ingeing flash

whose memory lasts

longer than its burning.





Temple Cone is the author of two books of poetry, The Broken Meadow and No Loneliness. An associate professor of English at the U.S. Naval Academy, he lives in Annapolis with his wife and daughter. Visit him at templecone.com.

