Three Poems

Toy Elegy Ending in Ars Poetica, with Lines from W.S. Merwin

Just minutes after

taking off, the toy plane crumples

into the child’s black blanket, parts

the starry fuzz, becomes

189 bodies flattened

and curled around her

shoulders—a leg

in Saturn’s rings, a head

orbiting Mars—O tireless

travelers. So many bodies

it takes to keep the child

warm. She dreams the words

*

the toy people were

reading—in books, on menus—the sentences the air

and the ocean will finish, the requests the plush solar

system will now fulfill. And, maybe Every year, a star

will grab his orange juice—no ice, pretzels. And the black

fuzz will whisper, without knowing it I have

passed the day. And when she wakes, her bones

will have gained a little mass. You look

taller, her mother will say in the morning. And each

day, she will grow taller and her mother, each day, will lose

interest, her eyes will hardly flicker

from the paint-by-numbers

on the screen. And in this city

*

I’m about to leave, I’ve grown used to the sound of trains like ceiling

fans. Because people see real things as toys to distance

themselves from loss, and children see real things as toys, and so

they shoot their mothers at baseball games. And once, my grandmother

*

paid me a dollar a week to watch

a doll—Mo, short for Amore.

He must have spent

his life in a cardboard’s lost

& found, in a strange garment—yellow

overalls. His hair—uneven, coarse, slightly

sticky—I stroked it anyway, lullabied

and whispered, Don’t worry, I want you

here. I floated

up from a seafoamed

space, surprised

at the Earth, eyeing the blank

ceiling fan from my rocker, as my feet

dangled, as I held

some words you can

cover your shoulders with.

Oxbow Lake, Meander Scar

Maybe you’re the river

and I’m the abandoned

curve becoming crayoned

paper over your veins. Tell the dust

it’s time to gather. Fill me

with another body, another stone.

(Old) Bryantown (Road)

—Queen Anne’s County, Maryland

It always rusts over. We paint our metal

roof red. Sometime before me, the wind wasn’t

wind anymore. And flames forgot

they had their own agenda. And the sky forgot the town I never

met—the town my house is. Two charred trees mark

the plot. Abandoned sink and siding, her old bedroom, his favorite

reading spot down to ground—simulation’s soil. And later I picnicked

on ponds of hog slide, slept in some Master’s quarters, maybe. What’s asking

in this yard post, this old copper fence bent? What’s asking in this empty

silo, what mouths filled its silence and called back

each grain? Turn every mossy brick, every shard of dirt-

packed roof slate. Because here (and on street corners and sidewalks

and in parking lots) they fire the next innocent frame, call it practice

in the name of safety, let the evidence—mason jar, spigot, scrap

of sweatshirt—bury. And what is history

if it isn’t these darkened empty branches, if it isn’t the ground

you walk on, the flecks in the air we breathe, what are flecks in the air

but smoke? Heat-gutted bone-houses holding the ground before the wind

erases them. This distance rumbling in. From my bedroom

window, black bark greening as the vines cover

the trees like footsteps, as the vines

carry the soil, the names.