‘The Whole Wild World Around Some Day’



++++++++++“It is the blight [Daisy] was born for.”

First, they make you with dog tags,

nine numbers, certificates of birth.

Later, you sign a non-compete

for your minimum wage box-packing

job. You must not. Can not. Dirt.

Mulch. The world boils with 24 stars.

Dear analog Daisy, for example, I would

love you love you, for example, yellow and joy

if I could but find you slack spare

child in the processing center

—if your parents hadn’t sent you desert

over border walking, paperless,

if the thin green blankets, army

issue didn’t dissolve like bees in this century.

Indiana, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas

can go to—Oh, remember. Remember

we are leaves. We are the deep

that roses spring. We are filled of dust

and dirt. Make us of charcoal. Make

us the green mosaic. Raise our heads

and mourn until joy. Raise our heads.

Change they until we come back

whole and flesh, petaled deep corollas.