Poem Not About the Poet’s Children



+++++No one likes poems about the poet’s children unless

the kids are absolute wretches because

+++++poems that praise the poet’s offspring are usually

thinly-veiled hymns of praise to the excellence

+++++of the person who raised them, and actually I can’t

think of any poems that talk about how horrible

+++++the poet’s progeny are, though that would certainly

be refreshing, wouldn’t it? The thing I want to say

+++++about my own kids is that they taught me how to write:

when I was a young father, we didn’t have a lot

+++++of money or a lot of space, so I learned that if

I couldn’t write when my boys were playing

+++++around my feet, I couldn’t write at all, and now

I feel as though I could write on an assault beach

+++++as the bullets whiz past my ears. Art happens

awfully fast when you’re reading or listening

+++++to music or watching a play: “Sometimes—

there’s God—so quickly,” says Blanche DuBois.

+++++But making art is another matter altogether. Ever see

Sargent’s portrait of Mrs. Edward Darley

+++++Boit? It looks so spontaneous, though it took thirty

sittings to complete. “Great things are done

+++++by a series of small things brought together,”

said Van Gogh. And George Saunders says

+++++you have to build empathy slowly in a work of fiction:

first you write, “Frank is an asshole.” Okay,

+++++but how do you know he’s an asshole? You write,

“Frank is an asshole because he barked at the barista.”

+++++Right. But why did he bark at the barista?

And you write, “Frank is an asshole because

+++++he barked at the barista who reminded him of

his dead wife, Maria.” Andrea, abbia pazienza.

+++++That’s what Michelangelo wrote to his student

Andrea Quartaresi on a sheet of paper with three

+++++drawings of eyes by the master at the top and,

below them, his pupil’s amateurish attempts

+++++at copying them by the pupil. Andrea, have patience.

Sit by yourself. Look out the window.

+++++Don’t even look out the window if you don’t want to.

“Why is it that knowing how to remain

+++++alone in Paris for a year in a miserable room teaches

a man more than a hundred literary salons

+++++and forty years’ experience of Parisian life?” says Camus.

It’s because you’re never lonely

+++++in your miserable Paris room. Your masters will

find you there; they’ll circle around you

+++++like children at play. Come, you great writers.

Come, Mary Shelley. Come, Tolstoy, Dostoevsky,

+++++James Baldwin, Virginia Woolf. What good

company! And you, William Blake, who said,

+++++“Without minute neatness of execution,

the sublime cannot exist.” Let the poem

+++++be the sum of everything, including the poet

and his children but also all parents and all children

+++++as well as those who are childless or had parents

or children and lost them. Let the poem be

+++++a four-year-old boy or a six-year-old girl,

applying him- or herself, pressing carefully,

+++++rounding things out, sticking out his or her tongue

as she or he concentrates. Feed the poem

+++++and read to it at night. Teach the poem to drive fast

but also to be gentle and listen to other poems.

+++++Let the poem be what it wants to be.

Should the poem go away to college, let it choose

+++++whatever major it likes—don’t make the poem

study Accounting if it doesn’t want to! Let it

+++++be playful, if it can be, and if not, not. Let the poem

write all poems that are as yet unwritten.