i like to wake with intention, but sometimes i wake up with a headache

Once I awoke

+++++to dishes in the sink

and took

+++++each soggy-crusted rim,

dropped them on the floor

+++++to see if they would crack. A few

passed the test, while thin shards

+++++of a distant past

gathered like witnesses at my feet.

An old-school revival

+++++preaching revelation’s dragons,

last night’s blue air,

+++++the cover of darkness.

All around, the filaments of bulbs

+++++flicker the glow that draws the host

of winged creatures to dusty secrets.

“Holy holy holy” their wingbeats

+++++on mottled glass++proclaim.

Moved by the spirit

+++++of the broom, porcelain shards

respond in “Amen” clinks,

+++++and “Amen” to close

the broken pasts, all these

+++++humans. houses.

brooms. never. enough.++room.

Someone++is next door

+++++with a bad past—like all of us—

unscrewing all

+++++the lightbulbs.

Tomorrow, he will announce

+++++his power is out; in the dark,

flicking blue light stations

+++++on that flat screen

pinned to too-thin drywall peeling

+++++slowly. I will sit in the dark,

my head++replaced

by dragons from my closet.